In a video, Ras Nene and Nana Ama McBrown linked up unexpectedly in the United Kingdom and showed each other love

Ras Nene initially did not recognise the actress, but upon noticing it was her, they hugged and both shared smiles and laughter

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased to see the two Kumawood veterans linking up once again

Veteran Kumawood actors Ras Nene and Nana Ama McBrown crossed paths in Romford, UK, capturing the hearts of their fans.

The unexpected encounter was caught on video, showing the bond between the two stars who have contributed significantly to the Ghanaian film industry.

Ghanaian movie stars Ras Nene and McBrown interacting after meeting in the UK. Photo source: iamamamcbrown (Snapchat)

The video showed Ras Nene appearing unaware of Nana Ama McBrown's presence. He initially did not recognise her, but the atmosphere became filled with joy and laughter upon realising it was her. The two movie stars embraced each other warmly, to the delight of many Ghanaians.

This spontaneous meet-up occurred in Romford, a suburban town in East London. Ras Nene left Ghana for the UK days ago for a show. However, it is unclear what McBrown's interests were on foreign soil.

The video, which surfaced online, has done numbers and gained a large number of views, likes, and comments.

Ras Nene and McBrown warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mary said:

"Beautiful Nana Ama"

owusua said:

"Aka make fine he did not recognize McBrown initially oo"

okaifredrick3 wrote:

eiii Aka

Nana Afia commented:

"Nana ama woho 33f3 ankasa ,God continue to bless u"

Akuabasaid:

)ntwii n’anim nti he didn’t see her

