Ras Nene And McBrown Link Up Abroad In Beautiful Video, Show Each Other Love
- In a video, Ras Nene and Nana Ama McBrown linked up unexpectedly in the United Kingdom and showed each other love
- Ras Nene initially did not recognise the actress, but upon noticing it was her, they hugged and both shared smiles and laughter
- In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were pleased to see the two Kumawood veterans linking up once again
Veteran Kumawood actors Ras Nene and Nana Ama McBrown crossed paths in Romford, UK, capturing the hearts of their fans.
The unexpected encounter was caught on video, showing the bond between the two stars who have contributed significantly to the Ghanaian film industry.
The video showed Ras Nene appearing unaware of Nana Ama McBrown's presence. He initially did not recognise her, but the atmosphere became filled with joy and laughter upon realising it was her. The two movie stars embraced each other warmly, to the delight of many Ghanaians.
This spontaneous meet-up occurred in Romford, a suburban town in East London. Ras Nene left Ghana for the UK days ago for a show. However, it is unclear what McBrown's interests were on foreign soil.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The video, which surfaced online, has done numbers and gained a large number of views, likes, and comments.
Ras Nene and McBrown warm hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Mary said:
"Beautiful Nana Ama"
owusua said:
"Aka make fine he did not recognize McBrown initially oo"
okaifredrick3 wrote:
eiii Aka
Nana Afia commented:
"Nana ama woho 33f3 ankasa ,God continue to bless u"
Akuabasaid:
)ntwii n’anim nti he didn’t see her
McBrown dances to King Paluta's music
In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, a video captured Nana Ama McBrown rocking an elegant red dress as she jammed to King Paluta's latest hit, Makoma.
In the video, the actress seemed in good spirits as she sang the lyrics of the song word for word, much to the delight of her followers.
King Paluta's Makoma has become a viral hit across Africa since its release, with multiple celebrities making videos where they sing along.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.