Host of The Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, turned many heads online when she stepped out in a fitting white dress

In the video, she was seen walking around the premises of Alisa Hotel while looking radiant in her outfit and her makeup

Many people admired how stunning she looked, and they complimented her

Media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, put her curves on display in a video she shared on her social media pages.

Delay shows off her fine curves. @delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay flaunts her curves

In a video, Delay was dressed in an all-white bodysuit that hugged her curves and accentuated them.

She completed her look by wearing black heels as she walked around the premises of Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The host of The Delay Show wore beautiful makeup that highlighted her facial features. She wore a bob wig which she flicked while walking and showing off her curves.

Below is a video of Delay showing off her curves in a fitting white bodysuit.

Reactions to Delay's video of her showing off her body

Below are some of the reactions from fans as they spot Delay putting her incredible curves on display.

freezy_macbones_official_ said:

Mmotia Nkomo

naafitackie said:

Headlines: white selxy ninja continues to press necks!

laurilex_loy said:

Sorry bah hey Delay is fineeee

kik.2833 said:

Hmmmmm this young guys are making the old women to do what's they are not supposed to do oooo

miss_independent1211 said:

God broke the mold when he made u,Alla! No fake zone . We love u Regardless!

madjowa74 said:

Some people will not sleep or sit still seeing your natural and how beautiful it is❤❤❤❤

farcry99 said:

Delay be very organic unlike some ppl I know ‍♂️

piesie_nyansani_88 said:

Delay bi yɛ natural ❤

drool_n_swirl said:

Chaaaaaiiiiiii……… the body is bodying

"Delay get nyash oo": Fans react as Delay sells bread with Dr Likee in Madina

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, was captured at the Madina Market in Accra selling Delay Bread.

She was seen with comedian Ras Nene, aka Dr Likee, and boxer Freezy Macbones walking on the market streets and interacting with their fans.

Delay spent her Valentine's Day with the people of Madina.

Source: YEN.com.gh