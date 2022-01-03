The wife of Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo is a year older today

Gifty Mawunya, to mark the big day, took to her Instagram account to share a lovely birthday photo

The wife of Dumelo is known for posting beautiful photos of herself and son Dumelo Jnr

Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, the wife of Ghanaian politician, award-winning actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, is a year older today, January 3, 2021.

To mark the special day, the ever-radiant wife of the former Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency parliamentary candidate took to her Instagram page to celebrate.

Gifty Mawunya shared a photo of herself wearing a beautiful orange jumpsuit while beaming with her ever-infectious smile.

Photos of Gifty Mawunya. Source: Instagram/missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

She complimented her looks with expensive-looking jewelry and spot-on make-up bringing out her stunning beauty.

After posting the photo, Gifty Mawunya captioned it:

"Happy birthday to me and happy new year to you all..may this year be your best and may Jehovah supply all your needs according to his riches… i pray for good health for you and yours, financial breakthroughs, peace of mind, happiness and all that you desire in Jesus name..this year will be your year of testimony …. I also thank God for my life, He has been faithful…Amen"

Fans react to the photo

Gifty's sister selassie_ibrahim dropped into the comment section with:

"Happy birthday"

awuauh0 commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful"

omobola_gold noted:

"Birthday blessings"

barbs935 commented:

"Happy birthday Queen..January,we rock"

iamlady_vee wrote:

"Happy happy glorious birthday First Lady"

olajire_kenny:

"Happy birthday mama."

There were many birthday wishes flowing the way of John Dumelo's wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh