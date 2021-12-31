Bridget Otoo dazzles in full 'military gear' in b'day photo; fans react

TV star Bridget Otoo is a year older today, December 31, 2021 and the TV star cannot keep calm

She was spotted dazzling in a military-themed dress as she beamed with smiles on her special day

Bridget Otoo is noted for chronicling her life on social media and cracking ribs with her DIY videos

Metro TV star, Bridget Otoo is a year older today, December 31, 2021, and has taken to social media to drop a lovely photo to make the very special occasion.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Bridget Otoo was seen in what looked like a studio as she posed for some photos.

She was seen wearing a military-themed dress as she beamed with smiles in front of the brown-coloured background.

Photos of Bridget Otoo. Source: Instagram/bridget_otoo

Source: Instagram

Bridget Otoo complimented her looks with what looked like black Air Force 1 sneakers and sported rasta braids.

The Metro TV news anchor appeared to be showing off her dance moves when the photo was taken as she stunned in her beautiful makeup.

After posting the photo, Bridget Otoo captioned it:

"We have all been fighting all year against… Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron, Delmicron ..We are still here … surviving… battlefield Thank God I made it to #BeeDay I’m a survivor #CovidAintGotNothingOnMe"

Friends and fans react to the photo

Actress sellygalley wrote:

"Ei Bri this one is hot"

comedianwaris also commented:

"Happy birthday"

Model nanaakuaaddo had this to say:

"I want it happy happy happy birthday to my Gee Love you Gorgeous xxxxx"

maltiti_official commented:

"Happy birthday ma'am God bless you."

rahinat_kamil wrote:

"Happy bday Gorgeous"

Source: YEN.com.gh