A boyfriend pulled a surprise proposal on his girlfriend in the church that made her overwhelmed with emotions

The lady who was lost in the moment was unaware that a man was on one knee ready to pop the question behind her

She then attempts to flee the premises on seeing the man but was quickly stopped by church members who held her back

A surprise church proposal took an interesting turn and has sparked mixed reactions after a video of the incident was shared on social media.

The incident which happened at a celestial church, often referred to as a white garment church in local parlance, starts with a fair lady dancing with another female in white and flanked by other church members.

A man clearly in the odd, owing to the plainclothes he was putting on, sneaks into the singing crowd of church members and goes on one knee behind the fair lady who appears lost in the moment.

The lady attempted fleeing the scene of the surprise proposal

Other church members noticing what was happening quickly formed a circle around the lady and the other female she was dancing with.

The lady then looks behind her and breaks into a run on seeing the man on one knee seeking her hand in marriage.

Her attempt at fleeing was foiled by alerted church members who hold her back.

It is not clear why she attempted fleeing the scene as the short video reposted by @instablog9ja on Instagram ended at the point the lady was held back from dashing out of the crowd.

Social media users however observed something else in the video

@wendyabdul_ remarked:

"Wait ooo did I see right? Did she kiss the other lady on the lip? I’m sutana ha Jesus ma gba wa lowo bilisi ooo hmm."

@teewilly123 wrote:

"Nah people wey no believe she will gree in private... try and pressure women in public."

@mrendowed747 said:

"Am I the only one that noticed the she and the other lady shared a quick kiss Abi my eye Dey pain me??"

@olupeju_ wrote:

"Someone please tell me if you saw her kiss w the other woman, Abi na my eye dey pain me ?"

@kul_katt stated:

"Wait oh she kiss the other girl mouth to mouth in front of her boyfriend wey wan propose? This one na werey wan le!"

