A bride's attire to her wedding occasion instead of the conventional white dress has got many talking on social media

The lady graced the wedding venue alone wearing a yellow dress so long that it swept the floor as she moved and had to be held up at a far distance behind her

Some ladies blamed the bride's dress on her probable lack of friends who would have advised her rightly

Often times than not, couples seek to make big statements at their weddings in either their manner of entrance, attire or pull off something out of the blues.

A lady's attire to her big day left guests stunned and earned her somewhat a standing ovation.

She had a joyous countenance Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shard by @mufasatundeednut

She rocked a yellow dress

She not only went for an entirely different dress from the popular white gowns but took hers to another level.

The unidentified bride rocked a yellow-styled flowing dress that had to be held up by someone at a distance from her.

In a short video shared by @mufasatundeednut on Instagram, the lady, beaming with smile, walked gracefully like she was oblivious of the stares her attire created or that her gown swept the floor.

She observedly held a matching yellow flower.

Social media users noted with surprise how long the bride's gown was, with some marvelling that the lady probably lacked friends who would have pointed out how weird her dress looked for the occasion.

Lady marries without makeup, jewellery and unusual wedding dress

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had tied the knot without makeup, jewellery and an unusual wedding gown.

The lady identified as Chiamaka Okonkwo, according to Lindaikejisblog, in a Facebook post appreciated God for making her prayers not to be in vain.

Chiamaka wrote on Friday, April 9:

"I have come to say thank you Jesus. My Amen was not in vain. Even when I tired of saying Amen. God prove Himself"

In the pictures made available online, the bride struck nice poses with her new husband.

