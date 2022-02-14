Adinkra Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye recently stepped out for the 5th anniversary celebration of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom II

The two who recently got married in colourful wedding ceremony in Kumasi rocked fine kente for the occasion

Many social media users have hailed Anita for her good looks after seeing the video with her husband

Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah and his wife, Anita Sefa Boakye, have been spotted in a new loved-up video.

The video shows the husband readying themselves to go out for a programme. From information put out by Anita's makeup artist for the day, the two were headed for the 5th anniversary durbar in honour of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom II.

Just like all of their public outings, Anita and Barima rocked the same kente fabric. The man wore the colourful kente in the traditional style with Anita also rocking it in a kaba and slit style.

Anita Sefa Boakye and her husband stepped out for Asantehemaa's 5th anniversary celebration in style Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Anita Sefa Boakye stares at husband

After dressing up, the adorable couple decided to pose for the camera. Anita was seen with a love-struck look in the video.

She stood and watched Barima's face for a while as he talked to her during the photoshoot. They held each other by the waist.

Later in the video, Anita stepped onto the compound of their home and was full of smiles as she turned around.

Watch below of the video as sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Anita Sefa Boakye looks excite people

The video of Anita and her husband has stirred loads of reactions. Many have been impressed with her good looks.

adwoajoy2 said:

"Her face is so beautiful then she turned her back and she’s everything ."

afia27 said:

"See body charley is it that she's doesn't eat or what....flat tummy plus big nyash ❤️❤️❤️ with a pretty face."

bossylynnnneeee said:

"She is pretty."

hajjia_fatia_fatah_nkrumah_ said:

"Love is sweet when you are with the right man ."

afia1604 said:

"That's when u know is your own,the day I will find my own huh???the way I will look @ him nu,him naaaaa he will feel guilty la,but trust me,this sooo beautiful❤️."

Anita and Barima's wedding

Anita and Barima's latest video comes just about three months after the two got married in a lavish wedding in Kumasi.

11 wedding outfits

Anita's wedding had her putting a high sense of fashion on display as she dazzled in different types of outfits.

New mansion built for wedding

The 11 outfits and Anita's high sense of fashion were not the only intriguing part of the marriage ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh