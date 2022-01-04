Social media users have reacted to a video of a mum vibing to the popular hit song Zazoo Zehh by singer Portable

In what many people found hilarious, the woman kept up with the rhythm of the song with child-like facial expressions

While some tagged her the mother of the year, many people couldn't help but love her gesticulations and vibe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A mum appeared to be in a world of her own as she enjoyed the trending Zazoo Zehh song in the sitting room.

The woman showed a fun side usually alien to African mums as she danced energetically to the song.

She vibed to the song like a kid Photo Credit: drbimages, screengrabs from Instagram video by @saintavenue_ent1

Source: Getty Images

In an Instagram video shared by @saintavenue_ent1 which is believed to have been taken by her son, the woman started out by doing the focus dance.

As the music progressed, she combined the focus dance with legwork quite hilariously.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The highlight of the cute video was when she interpreted the verses of singer Portable part in the song with its accompanying facial expression.

Watch the video below:

Many gush

@olaideolaseni4 remarked:

"Hope my mom could just be this playful."

@fejjie_efe wrote:

"My mum is sitting pretty on this table."

@kingmiki01 thought:

"Mama don dey on 3 bottles."

@rhuu_tea opined:

"Na this song NIna dey Zehhhh on top she no sabi sweet song."

@ademujimimoses stated:

"If this kind woman be ya mother,no way you won't be wrong in anything you do in her sight."

Mum wows people with her sterling dance steps

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a mum had stirred reactions on social media with her impressive dance steps.

In a short video, a mum was seen dancing energetically in a way that is alien to African mothers.

Oftentimes, mothers in Africa are uptight and too serious and would not consider such dance moves a thing for them to do.

While many people praised the woman for being such a vibe, others commended her obvious good relationship with her staff as they expressed interest in being part of her family while also praying for her.

Mum awed as lady pulls up dad for a dance

In other related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman had expressed surprise as her daughter pulled up her husband for an adorable dance moment.

In the heartwarming video which had its setting in the family's sitting room, the grown-up lady is seen dancing from the left end.

After twerking for her mother, the lady made dance moves over to her stern-looking father and pulls him up for a dance time.

Quite surprisingly, the man consents and shows off infectious dance moves to the song as he kept paces with his young daughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh