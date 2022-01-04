Angel FM presenter Nana Yaa Brefo has stunned social media with no makeup video which is currently trending on IG

The popular radio show host was seen driving around town while flaunting her natural face

Many fans and followers of the radio star took to the comment section to compliment her over the video

Angel FM's Nana Yaa Brefo Danso has dazzled in a recent video she shared on social media which saw her moving around town without makeup.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Yaa Brefo was seen driving around town with some kids in the backseat.

She appeared to be in a celebratory mood as she sang and danced while driving through town.

Photos of Nana Yaa Brefo Danso. Source: Instagram/nanayaabrefo

Source: Instagram

What caught the eyes of many was the fact that the seasoned radio journalist was not wearing any makeup.

She even indicated that she was travelling around with her natural face and was happy to be flaunting it.

After posting the video, Nana Yaa Brefo Danso captioned it:

"No make up"

Fans react to the video

Fans of the Angel FM radio show host took to the comment section to react to the video.

saint_collectiongh had this to say:

"U really look good without makeup mum. Trust me !"

everbee12 also noted:

"I wish u keep this face all the time , makeups make ur face too heavy,I said the same thing when u went to London, please keep ur natural face for some of US thank you"

There were many other comments that showed fans of the radio star were happy to see her sporting a makeup-free face.

Source: YEN.com.gh