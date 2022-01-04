Hajia4reall has set social media on fire with a new set of photos she shared on her Instagram page

The musician and model was seen looking her usual pretty self as she put her beauty on display

Hajia4reall is known for her dropping videos and photos of herself on social media that always cause traffic online

Ghanaian socialite, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4real, has set social media on fire with her latest photos dressed in a Balmain Paris shirt while flaunting her home.

Hajia4reall who is noted for her photo releases on social media did not disappoint as usual as she looked stunning in the photos.

The Ghanaian model and actress, in the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen standing inside what looked like her plush living room.

She was seen wearing an expensive brown Balmain Paris shirt as she stood in her magnificent edifice.

Hajia4reall who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall also completed her looks with some expensive-looking gold chain which had a locket with the initial 'M' and a pair of sunglasses.

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned them with an order:

"Lick your screen"

Fans react to the photos

Many of her fans as well as friends of Hajia4reall took to the comment section to react to the beautiful photos.

TV presenter cookieteegh wrote:

"Saaaaaay whaaaaaaat????"

nii_musicals admitted:

"This pic really nice"

elormpers had this to say:

"@hajia4reall always looking amazing"

xcobhark3lly commented:

"Queen of beauty"

die.go8837 also wrote:

"Hearing your songs all day all night and this the First Lady I see the talent Love you saaaaaay what"

There were many comments from the teeming fans of the actress, model and singer which showed that many people really admired her.

Hajia4reall is noted for displaying beautiful photos of herself and once in a while flaunts her cars, house, and other properties.

