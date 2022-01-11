MzGee has opened up about an accusation labelled against her for leaking an audio

According to her, she was one of the people who helped TT and was not responsible for the leak

An audio with the voice of TT of Taxi Driver fame allegedly begging MzGee for leftover food went viral not long ago

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian media personality, journalist and broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, commonly known as MzGee, has reacted to an accusation levelled against her.

An audio of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT begging for food from the media personality leaked online and many pointed hands at MzGee for leaking it.

In a quick rebuttal, however, the media personality indicated that she was not the one who leaked the audio.

Photos of MzGee. Source: Instagram/iammzgee

Source: Instagram

She added that she was the one who broke TT's story about his predicament and was also the same person who used her platform to raise funds for him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The media personality went on to indicate that she was not so gullible to disgrace the veteran actor in such a manner.

MzGee took to her Twitter page to express her disappointment over the fact that she was linked to the leaked audio.

Her tweet read:

"Ghana! Herrrh! Christ me! We forget too easily! Same me, who broke story of T.T’s predicament, almost a year ago? Same me, who put my reputation on the line and appealed for funds for T.T, almost year ago, leak our private conversation? How gullible can I be but it is well!"

Gloria Sarfo, Amanda Jissih, Others 'Blast' MzGee for Leaking TT's 'Begging' Audio

In a related development, MzGee has become subject to a public criticism after allegedly leaking a private audio recorded message to her from actor Psalm Adjetefio famed us TT begging for leftover food.

The audio which had TT emotionally beg for leftover food from the TV personality has got many tongues wagging for diverse reasons.

For some netizens, it was the actor's handicap state that got them disturbed but for others, it was the fact that the audio message meant to be private came out to the public when it should not have.

Source: YEN.com.gh