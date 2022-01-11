Many Ghanaians woke up to a very disturbing audio of actor popular actor TT of Taxi Driver fame begging for left over food in what appeared like a recorded audio message

The audio is believed to be a private message sent to popular media personality, MZGee who seemed said to have leaked the audio out to the public

Many Ghanaian celebrities including Gloria Sarfo, Amanda Jisseh and others have expressed disappointment over the leaked audio which was meant to be private

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known in showbiz as MzGee, has become subject of public ridicule after allegedly leaking a private audio recorded message to her from actor Psalm Adjetefio famed us TT begging for leftover food.

The audio which had TT emotionally beg for leftover food from the TV personality has got many tongues wagging for diverse reasons.

For some netizens, it was the actor's handicapped state that got them disturbed but for others, it is the fact that the audio message meant to be private came out to the public when it should not have.

In the audio making waves online, the actor is heard to begin his humble request in the private message to the TV host by mentioning her name first and proceeding with his beseech to MzGee for leftover foods.

Sam Adjeteyfio also lamented the halt of some financial help that was promised him after news broke sometime back of the actor's health and financial challenges from very notable personalities in the country.

Many celebrities and netizens have condemned MzGee for allegedly leaking the very disturbing audio to the public which has become a trending topic for major media shows like Peace FM, Entertainment Review and others.

They strongly stand against the move as they expressed much disappointment about it on social media.

Actress Gloria Sarfo tweeted:

"This honestly shouldn't have come out, it was a private message come ooon Lord have mercy on us, may we NEVER beg for bread regardless"

Amanda Jissih also satated:

"He asked for leftovers and you decided to record him? What for? This is wrong MzGee. He confided in you. If you can't help him let him know and end it right there."

Others commented saying:

kojosticx also reacted:

"The audio shouldn’t have gotten out. But on the other hand this man is rather turning into a liability… a little advice when you start making money save and invest for tomorrow sake. I have listened to an interview and he pointed out how he spent his money then. Please let’s be responsible enough when we start making money so we have some left when we can’t be active. I pray he gets every help he needs."

samuelabbey5788 equally shared in :

"Am disappointed in Mzgee"

