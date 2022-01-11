Counsellor Lutterodt has taken a swipe at Psalm Adjeteyfio following an audio that leaked

The outspoken counsellor indicated that the begging attitude of the actor was rather too much

An audio with the voice of the veteran actor begging for leftover food surfaced on social media

Outspoken Ghanaian life coach and marriage counsellor, Counsellor George Lutterodt, has taken a swipe veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT of Taxi Driver fame.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Counsellor Lutterodt shared his opinion on the trending issue while speaking in a radio interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo.

According to the controversial counsellor, TT's begging attitude was becoming a nuisance because he was making it seem it was an entitlement.

Counsellor Lutterodt said TT was making it look as though his life depended on the benevolence of others.

He went on to tell the veteran actor to put a stop to his begging attitude so as to save the reputation he has built for himself.

Counsellor Lutterodt said he had known Psalm Adjeteyfio for a while and that his attitude of begging was not a recent thing but rather spanned over 10 years.

He cautioned the veteran actor to stop pestering people who promised to help him since it was not a given for them to fulfil their words.

Counsellor Lutterodt continued by asking why Psalm Adjeteyfio went to the office of the Greater Accra Regional minister after the latter promised to assist the actor.

Gloria Sarfo, Amanda Jissih, Others 'Blast' MzGee for Leaking TT's 'Begging' Audio

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known in showbiz as MzGee, has become subject of public ridicule after allegedly leaking a private audio recorded message to her from actor Psalm Adjetefio famed us TT begging for leftover food.

The audio which had TT emotionally beg for leftover food from the TV personality has got many tongues wagging for diverse reasons.

MzGee angrily reacts following accusation she leaked audio of TT begging for food

MzGee also reacted to an accusation levelled against her.

An audio of veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT begging for food from the media personality leaked online and many pointed hands at MzGee for leaking it.

In a quick rebuttal, however, the media personality indicated that she was not the one who leaked the audio.

