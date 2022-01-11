Nana Cheddar surprises his wife with 2 customised Land Cruisers, video pops up

Freedom Jacob Caesar has surprised his wife with brand new Land Cruisers

The Ghanaian businessman indicated that the cars were to say "thank you" to his wife

Freedom Jacob Caesar and his wife were seen standing in front of some plush apartments for the presentation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian business mogul, real estate entrepreneur and industrialist Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has surprised his wife.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Ghanaian businessman was seen talking to his wife when a brand new white Land Cruiser with a ribbon on it drove in.

The real estate entrepreneur then went on to eulogise his wife and told her how proud he was of her.

Jacob Caesar and wife. Source: Instagram/iamfreedom

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He added that he was thankful to her for making him a husband and a father and decided to put a smile on his face.

Freedom Jacob Caesar said he was always happy to celebrate the women in his life including his dear mother.

He said he was all for investing in the life of his wife and did so by buying her cars and building houses for her.

Freedom Jacob Caesar sent a word of advice to women and said they should rather go for better investments instead of clamouring for bags and others that cannot be deemed as real property.

After posting the video, Freedom captioned it:

"My two best qualities, If I don’t confuse you I will surprise you and if I can’t surprise you I will confuse you. #FJC #ThePrinceOfAfrica #NewAfrica #NewAfricaFoundation #TheAfricanDream #FreedomMovement"

Opambour surprises beautiful wife with brand new V8 Land Cruiser in video

Speaking about surprises, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that well-known Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1 by many, has gifted his pretty wife a brand new car.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Prophet 1 was seen in the company of others readying themselves for the surprise presentation.

The wife of the man of God known as Mavis Opmabour but popularly referred to as Opambourwaa, was then called in and presented with the fresh car.

Source: YEN.com.gh