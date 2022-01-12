Fans scream over latest photo of Fella Makafui feeling herself

Fella Makafui has wowed many of her fans and followers with a stunning photo

The actress who appears to be having the best time of her life was seen glowing in the photo while dressed beautifully

Fella Makafui is married to musician Medikal and the duo have a daughter - Island - together

Actress and super mom, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has given her fans something to drool over after she dropped a stunning photo of herself on her Instagram page.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Instagram account of the actress, Fella was shining very bright in her outfit.

The part-time musician was seen wearing a sleeveless top over a brown wrap skirt as she posed in what looked like a living room.

She was looking quite exquisite in her glamourous makeup as she posed for the cameras to have her photo taken.

After posting the photos, Fella Makafui captioned them:

"Hey there"

Celebs and fans of Fella take to social media to react

Many people including Medikal took to the comment section to react to the photo the actress posted.

Pretty TV personality serwaaamihere wrote:

"My girl"

Fella's husband amgmedikal also wrote:

"How is you"

dresksusha had this to say:

"Sweet baby"

episodesandfuntv mentioned Fella Makafui's pet name

"Sister Akos @fellamakafui"

There were many other comments that showed that Fella Makafui was loved and adored by her family, colleagues and fans.

