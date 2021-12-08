Opambour surprises beautiful wife with brand new V8 Land Cruiser in video

Reverend Opambour has surprised his wife with a brand new car in a new video

After the car was presented to the woman of God, she was seen jumping around in excitement

She was seen planting a kiss on the cheeks of her husband just to show her appreciation

Well-known Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom popularly known as Opambour or Prophet 1 by many, has gifted his pretty wife a brand new car.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Prophet 1 was seen in the company of others readying themselves for the surprise presentation.

Wife of the man of God known as Mavis Opmabour but popularly referred to as Opambourwaa, was then called in and presented with the fresh car.

Photos of Opambour and wife. Source: Instagram/I_am_akua_asaa

Source: Instagram

After being presented the car, Opambourwaa could not hold her joy as she was seen jumping around in excitement over her new car.

She was spotted wearing a green dress as she jumped around with some people watching on.

It appeared the car was presented to the woman of God on the premises of her husband's church.

Some parts of the video saw the woman of God planting a kiss on the cheeks of her husband just to show how grateful she was for the car gift.

