Rae Abbey has dazzled many people with her latest photos which she shared online

The pretty influencer was seen beaming with a beautiful smile as she posed for photos

Rae has openly declared her matchless love for Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif

Pretty Ghanaian entrepreneur Rae Abbey who is currently based in the United States of America has dropped some stunning photos that have got her fans drooling.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Rae who has confessed her love for Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif shared photos of herself beaming with smiles.

Rae, who also doubles as a fashion influencer, was seen wearing a red and black-coloured dress while posing in what looked like a hallway.

Rae Abbey: Black Sherif's crush dazzles social media with red and black photos

Source: Instagram

After posting the photo, Rae captioned them:

"Channeling My Inner Model!!!"

Fans of Rae take to the comment section to react to the photos

Many followers of Rae took to the comment section to react to the photos.

ndukirennaemeka wrote:

"Epitome of b3auty"

amazing_vitalis also had this to say:

"Looking fab"

There were many comments under the photo that showed fans of Rae were blown away by her stunning beauty.

Rae Abbey came into the crosshairs of Ghanaian media space and discussions after she took to social media to shoot her shot at Ghana music prodigy, Black Sherif.

She sent a cryptic message to Black Sherif claiming that even though they were separated by distance, he would always have her heart.

Source: YEN.com.gh