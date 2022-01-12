T.T speaks his mind on begging audio he sent MzGee, defends her in video

Psalm Adjeteyfio has finally opened up about the audio she sent to media personality MzGee

According to him, he was only speaking figuratively and was not asking for food from her kitchen

He went on to defend MzGee over allegations that she was the one who leaked the audio to the public

Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT of popular series Taxi Driver, has finally opened up about a voice note he left for MzGee asking for leftovers.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Psalm Adjeteyfio responded to the questions about the audio in an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo of Okay FM.

Speaking about the issue, TT indicated that he was speaking figuratively and was not specifically asking MzGee for food.

He said he had a way of speaking to his close friends when things are hard for him financially and that was what he was saying to MzGee.

The veteran actor then went on to vouch for MzGee and said he was very doubtful of the fact that she would leak the audio to the public.

He said MzGee had been very good to him in times that he was very ill and managed to put together some donations for him.

TT added that during one of MzGee'sm travels to the United States of America, she got some benevolent people to gift him an iPhone.

The actor said he was finding it hard to believe that MzGee would do anything to jeopardize the private relationship he had with her.

