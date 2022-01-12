Psalm Adjetefio has finally opened up on why he is back to being broke after receiving GHC50,000

The actor is reported to have used the money meant for his rent and upkeep to acquire two properties

He received GHC50k from Vice President Bawumia after his predicament went viral on social media

Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio famed as TT of popular series Taxi Driver fame, has finally opened up on how he used a GHC50,000 gift he received.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram but believed to have emanated from an interview of the actor with Harriet Mensah of Takoradi-based Empire FM, TT said he used the money for other stuff rather than its original purpose.

The GHC50,000 which he received from Vice President Bawumia was purposely to pay the actor's rent and also use some for his upkeep.

He however said he used the money to rather buy a piece of land and also a car for commercial purposes.

“I sat down quietly and taking note of the situation, that the whole world has got their eyes and tongue on the money, so I should be very careful how I use that money.

So what did I do, land has become very very expensive now, where we are, and I hear other places, right now, a plot of land is costing 30,000 cedis; so I got two plots of land which I paid for one with cash straight away, I’m yet to pay for the other one.

My son says he wants to be a driver, he’s been to driving school but for two years he’s been at home, and he was becoming frustrated. So, I told him something will happen. I will buy him a car, meanwhile, I didn’t know where the money is coming from.

So when the Vice President gave me the money, after putting that 30,000 cedis in that plot of land the remaining 20,000 cedis I said this is the time for me to do something for my son, so I bought a Ghana-used taxi in a very good condition for him.

He has right now registered at a station here [where we are] and he plies that road,” TT explained further.

