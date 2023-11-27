Ghanaian movie star Adwoa Smart arrived at the Heroes Night Excellence Awards in Bronx, USA, in a stunning ensemble

In an eye-catching video, she struts her cute physique in front of the event quests as she enters the auditorium

Like the event attendees, Adwoa Smart grabbed the attention of fans and viewers on social media

Veteran Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart turned up fashionably at the Heroes Night Excellence Awards in Bronx, USA, on Saturday, November 25.

The movie personality was in the company of a woman as she grabbed the attention of eyeballs.

Adwoa Smart attends Heroes Night Excellence Awards in US. Photo credit: ghhyper1.

Source: Instagram

Her show-stopping entrance and stunning choice of ensemble gathered a buzz from online users and fans alike.

Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper1 posted the video of the entertainer on his platform.

''Iconic Ghanaian Actress, Adwoa Smart Arrives @adinkramultimediany Heroes Night Excellence Awards Happening now in Bronx, USA,'' the caption read.

Watch the video below:

How people reacted on social media

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Afia.lamar indicated:

The woman following her..is she her bouncer. Kyer3 er.

Kwame_thedon said:

Showdown! .

Im_kwesi_pinto commented:

God has really blessed this woman. God has reasons for everything #.

Nhira6205 reacted:

Sister Adwoa, you got swag ❤️❤️. Her confidence alone can change Ghana's economy.

Crave_malizfoods indicated:

No dull movement .

Gbaahowusuaa commented:

Adwoa show down .

Lila.wavy said:

She looks so good .

Nanafosuwaabentil shared:

Adwoa change housing .

Ameyaw112 said:

My crash.

Adwoa Smart looks fresh and beautiful abroad

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart, in a video, was spotted looking stunning at a birthday celebration in the US.

The event, which took place at the AH African & Jamaican Restaurant in New Jersey, US, was the birthday party of singer and actor Frank Naro.

The video, capturing Adwoa Smart's presence at the event, was shared on Instagram by the famous blogger GH Hyper and quickly caught the attention and admiration of fans from Ghana. Social media users promptly admired the actress's beauty and youthful appearance.

Adwoa Smart sweeps restaurant abroad

In another story, YEN.com.gh veteran Ghanaian actress Adwoa Smart was captured cleaning a restaurant abroad.

In the video, she was seen exchanging words with a superior who was threatening to get her fired. It's unclear if the actress was on set or had relocated to the US and taken a cleaning job.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh