MzGee Finally Names the Person She sent TT's Audio to following Leak saga

MzGee is really going every length to vindicate herself after Ghanaians scorned her brutally for allegedly leaking audio of actor TT begging for 'left over'

The audio was meant to be a private message to the TV personality from TT but was unfortunately was leaked online which got many amused

In the audio, the actor lamented about personalities failing to keep up their promise to MzGee after he publicly made known of his health and financial challenges

Notable television presenter and broadcast journalist, MzGee has named the person who she shared the audio where Psalm Adjetyfio popularly known as TT was heard begging for leftover food from her in a new video.

The audio after its leak has become a major conversation for many Ghanaians due to its sensitivity and how disturbing it is to the reputation of the handicapped actor after receiving huge sums of money from donors and still begging.

To others, it was about the breach of confidentiality to the sender, MzGee who was the person the audio was privately sent to by actor TT.

MzGee suddenly became subject to public ridicule as many Ghanaians brutally descended on her on social media as well as some industry colleagues like TV personality, Amanda Jissih and actress Gloria Sarfo for allegedly leaking the audio.

The broadcast journalist swiftly to Twitter to respond to the allegations. She tweeted:

“Ghana! Herrrh! Christ me! We forget too easily! Same me, who broke the story of T.T’s predicament, almost a year ago? Same me, who put my reputation on the line and appealed for funds for T.T, almost a year ago, leak our private conversation? How gullible can I be but it is well!”

But the accusations keeps getting worst as the issue keeps flaming in news feeds and on tabloids. TT also granted an interview where he expressed his surprise over his private audio to MzGee that was leaked.

He stated that it will be a shock to him if MzGee deliberately leaked the audio because he confirmed she has been of much help to her on numerous accounts.

MzGee has come out to emotionally properly tell the entire story as netizens quizzed her on who leaked the audio if she was the one it was sent to.

In a video circulating on social media sighted by YEN.com.gh, MzGee revealed that she sent the audio to only one person out of good intent, which was an undisclosed person from the office of the Vice President of Ghana.

"I sent TT's audio to someone at the Office of the Vice President of Ghana, I didn't leak it to the public"

She stated.

Watch Full video here

