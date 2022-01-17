Actress and producer, Tracey Boakye turned plus one today, January 17, 2022 and our timelines are already flooded with her photos and many wishful thoughts

In turning 31, the actress' friends and family came together to give her a flabbergasting visit in her abode with the help of popular high-life artiste Akwaboah

Tracy Boakye made a display of a rich and fabulous lifestyle in her birthday shoots flaunting her latest Lexus ride and a fleet of designer label bags

Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, is a year older today, January 17, 2022 and has been greatly surprised by some industry friends of hers and family in her home.

Tracey commemorated her birthday with some breathtaking birthday shoots which she shared on her social media pages. The photos shows how the newly turned 31 years old mum is still looking fresh and flawless.

High-life musician Akwaboah, Actress Xandy Kamel, singer Diamond Appiah, Kumawood star Christian Awuni and others showed up to the actress' home to surprise her on her birthday today.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress is seen startled and panting as she gets jaw dropped seeing her people pull off a surprise whiles Akwaboah sings some of his captivating tunes to her .

The video was shared by Tracy Boakye on her Instagram page and was scored with a lovely caption that read :

"I’m still speechless @akwaboahmusic with my favorite at home this morning"

