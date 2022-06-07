Actor and politician John Dumelo's adorable son, John Jnr, has popped up with a new video on social media

The video shows John Jnr speaking Ewe with his mother as they enjoyed the local snack 'agbeli kaklo'

Many followers of John Jnr's mother who have seen the clip have hailed her for teaching the boy well

Actor John Dumelo's son, John Settor Dumelo Jnr, will soon turn four years old and he is steadily growing into a fine little man. Apart from looking like a big boy, John Jnr is also becoming a real Ewe boy.

Even though he lives most of his young life in Canada, John Jnr's parents have ensured that he does not lose his local (Ghanaian and Ewe) traits.

In his latest video, little Dumelo has been spotted exhibiting these local traits. He was sighted enjoying the Ghanaian snack 'agbeli kaklo', which is virtually cassava flakes moulded into balls and fried.

John Dumelo's son has excited fans with his command of Ewe in his latest video Photo source: @missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

The video shared by John Jnr's mother, Gifty Dumelo shows the boy sitting in a car and smiling. Holding one ball of 'agbeli kaklo', he used his to touch that of his mother who was off the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

After that, the mother asked John Jnr in Ewe language if the 'agbeli kaklo' was tasting sweet for him. He responded in the affirmative using the same language.

See the video below:

Dumelo's fans react to video

The video has got many followers of John Jnr to share their thoughts. For many of them, Gifty had done well by teaching the boy to speak the local dialect.

symplysina said:

"Glad you are teaching him our language so he doesn't miss out on the heavenly language. God bless you."

sen_zaygh said:

"Cheers to that ....more Agbeli kaklo."

aseyeshelta65 said:

"Wow he's speaking ewe."

missyberry65 said:

"Agbeli kaklo with coconut my favorite. I also buy wen I get to sogakope ."

evergreen__skin said:

"Ooo nice . Mum is doing a good job. I love that you teach him your local dialect."

dzie_jorm said:

"Wowwwww I’m super proud of you @missgeeonly and @johnd_jnr ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

John Dumelo's son Settor Looking All-Grown Up In New Adorable Video

Meanwhile, the ever-adorable young son of actor and politician John Dumelo and Gifty Mawunya has been spotted in a new video enjoying his playtime.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, John Dumelo Jnr popularly known as Settor, the young boy was seen playing in what looked like a living room.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh