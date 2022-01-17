Tracey Boakye celebrates 31st birthday with gorgeous photo; fans praise her

Actress Tracey Boakye has taken over social media with her lovely birthday photos which have got everyone talking

The actress turned 31 today, January 17, 2022 and could not keep calm about the special day

Many of her teeming fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the photos and wished her well

Ghanaian actress and super mom, Tracey Boakye, is a year older today, January 17, 2022 and has taken to social media to share some gorgeous photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was spotted posing in her mansion along with many luxurious gifts.

She was seen wearing a beautiful black gown as she stood in the midst of her gifts made up of shoes, bags and clothes from luxury brands including Givenchy and Fendi.

Photos of Tracey Boakye. Source: Instagram/Traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

The actress also posed in front of her latest car - Lexus which had a customized license plate made up of the initials in her name.

After posting the photos, Tracey Boakye captioned them:

"PROUD OF THE WOMAN I HAVE GROWN INTO 31years. Today. Happy birthday to me. Determined and Focused. #hisonlychick #theirmadam #bosslady"

Fans react to the posts

Teeming fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the birthday photos and also wish her well.

naaokailey22 wrote:

"Amen to all your prayers #hisonlychick Happy birthday"

she_loves_traceyboakye3 noted:

"Happi birthday my Super star"

assanedna_date_rush had this to say:

"Happy birthday mum"

celebrity teacher ama_val_the_sewing_teacher also dropped her comment

"Blessed birthday dear"

