Ghanaian model and sonographer, Selina Denva, is having the best moment in her life in Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The beautiful model turned 27 years on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and she decided to celebrate the day in grand style.

The US-based model is currently in Dubai to celebrate another milestone in her life.

Selina, who doubles as a financial agent has released breathtaking from her birthday celebration in Dubai.

In the first photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Selina is spotted wearing a beautiful outfit looking spectacular.

From the second photo, she was seen wearing a white robe getting ready for her breakfast as she posed for the camera.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her caption for the first photo read. "1.. #twentyfine .., HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Grateful for what I went through to get to this point .. Thank you father #capricorn #selinadenva.

Fans reaction:

Source: YEN.com.gh