Ghanaian songstress Becca, known in private life as Mrs Rebecca Tobi Sanni (nee Acheampong), has celebrated her husband, Daniel Tobi-Sanni.

Tobi-Sanni has turned a year older today, January 14, 2022, and Becca took to her Instagram page to eulogize. The singer shared a photo of her husband.

Captioning the photo, Becca poured expressed love for Tobi-Sanni.

"I LOVE YOU!!! Happy birthday @drtobisannidaniel ."

Becca's celebration did not end with her post about him. The singer went further to comment on a photo Tobi shared on his Instagram page.

In her comment, Beccar poured her heart out to her husband who she described as her soulmate.

"Give me way oooo!!!!! let me appreciate my husband and soul mate @drtobisannidaniel Gosh! I love you baby. You are a good man and worth celebrating!!! See you tonight! ," she said.

