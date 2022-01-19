Sandra Ababio: Pretty Kumawood star shows off swag and wealth in new video

Kumawood star Sandra Ababio has wowed her teeming fans on social media with a new video

The actress was seen cruising in town in a luxury car as she showed off her dance moves in her beautiful dress

Sandra Ababio is noted for dazzling her fans with her beautiful photos and videos

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has once again caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a new video of herself looking as stunning as ever.

The Kumawood star, in a new post on her official Instagram handle, videoed herself wearing a white long-sleeved shirt while cruising through town in a plush car.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ababio complimented her looks with some sunglasses

The actress looked straight into the camera as she danced to Akwaboah and Cina Soul's new song.

After posting the video on her page, Sandra Ababio captioned it:

"Actually my fav!! @akwaboahmusic @cina_soul"

Fans of Sandra Ababio react to the video

Many followers of the pretty Kumawood star took to the comment section to react to the video.

mher_lisa quizzed:

"Why so fine"

fibbiesmakeover also commented:

"I just love your interview with abeiku Santana"

candynas56 had this to say:

"My everyday crush"

beline_blerge also wrote:

"Is the gum for me. u look beautiful"

de_righteousboi noted:

"Wode3 wo ne life de3"

ohemaanessa asked:

"Where is the hair Abeiku bought for u?"

Source: YEN.com.gh