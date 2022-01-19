Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah have paid a courtesy call on Afia Schwar following her dad's passing

The duo went to the home of their best friend to give her support and also mourn with her

They were seen doing everything possible to put a smile on the face of the comedian to help her get through these hard times

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actresses Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah have called on their bosom friend, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar to commiserate with her over her dad's passing.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen leaving her plush home in her Lexus with customized license plates.

Another excerpt of the video saw Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye commiserating with the family of Afia Schwarzenegger.

Photos of Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwar. Source: Instagram/@traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

While still in the home of the outspoken media personality, Tracey Boakye was trying to get the sad Schwar to forget her sorrows for a moment as they hugged and smiled.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Diamond Appiah was not standing too far away during this time and was seen trying to cheer Afia Schwar up with some words of consolation.

After posting the video of their visit on her official Instagram page, Tracey Boakye captioned it:

"We came to mourn with our dear sister @queenafiaschwarzenegger … with @diamondappiah_bosslady love you mummy, pls be strong"

Fans react to the thoughtful gesture

Many fans and followers of the three celebs took to the comment section to react to the post.

queenafiaschwarzenegger thanked her 'sisters' for their visit:

"Thank you family @tracey_boakye @diamondappiah_bosslady"

diamondappiah_bosslady also wrote:

"We love u Sis @queenafiaschwarzenegger"

phyllisnyarko5 noted:

"Amazing people"

confitrendz:

"Tke heart Obaa Afia, nyame nka wo ho"

Afia Schwar drops video as she sadly speaks after dad's passing; celebs, fans console her

Ghanaian comedienne and media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger has spoken after the passing of her father, Augustine Agyei.

Afia Schwar took to her Instagram page to post a photo of her dad and expressed how much she missed him.

The outspoken actress announced on January 17, 2022, that she had lost her dad and received a lot of messages to that effect.

Source: YEN.com.gh