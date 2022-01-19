Beverly Afaglo has taken to social media to announce a milestone in her presence on the internet

The actress posted a scintillating photo to mark the milestone as she beamed with smiles and appreciation

Beverly Afaglo has finally joined the 1 million club and her fans took to the comment section under the post to congratulate her

Pretty Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has taken to social media to announce that she has reached the million mark in terms of followership on the popular app.

Taking to Instagram, the actress made the big announcement and dropped a stunning photo fit for the celebration.

The post saw the actress dazzling in a pink dress as she posed inside what looked like a photo studio.

Photos of Beverly Afaglo. Source: Instagram/beverly_afaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo complimented her outfit with her usual pretty well-made up face and a beautiful hairstyle.

After posting the photo, Beverly Afaglo captioned it:

"1 MILLION smiles ……. My followers are the best. THANK U"

Friends and fans of the actress react to the post

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the post Beverly Afaglo made.

Blogger sammykaymedia wrote:

"Congratulations…but where is my shawarma"

iamnaomiachu spoke about the actress' smile:

"The best smile"

rebeccanyanyo had this to say:

"Good morning my sweet shawarma traffic please how are you and your family doing"

sarhndhrah03 also wrote:

"It's a pleasure following you"

kennyjimparku also commented:

"We are the best following the BEST."

vickyvinash9 came in with the comment:

"We love you keep to the top"

Source: YEN.com.gh