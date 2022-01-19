Jackie Appiah has turned heads once again on social media with her very recent photo she shared

The actress was seen beaming with smiles as she posed in a huge building while wearing expensive-looking clothes

Not long ago, the actress gave her teeming fans and followers a sneak peek into her newly-acquired mansion in Trassaco

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Jackie Appiah has set tongues wagging on social media after she posted a dazzling photo of herself online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the actress was seen posing inside a beautiful building.

She was captured wearing a brown coloured t-shirt over a pair of same colour trousers and complimented her outfit with a huge bag and Chanel slippers.

Photos of Jackie Appiah. Source: Instagram/jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

The pretty actress gave her fans more of her beautiful smile as she looked away while her photo was being taken.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After posting the photo, the actress captioned it:

"Thanks everyone love u all"

Fans react to the photo

Many lovers of actress Jackie Appiah took to the comment section to react to the photo she posted online.

uzee_usman came in with the comment:

"The most beautiful soul on earth"

luchydonalds had this to say:

"My woman"

rechaelokonkwo also popped up in the comment section:

"Classy queen"

jy_fortune_lady came in with:

"always my favorite"

darkoah_elsie also wrote:

"What a beauty"

Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah visit Afia Schwar at home over dad's passing in video

Actresses Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah have called on their bosom friend, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar to commiserate with her over her dad's passing.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen leaving her plush home in her Lexus with customized license plates.

Another excerpt of the video saw Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye commiserating with the family of Afia Schwarzenegger.

While still in the home of the outspoken media personality, Tracey Boakye was trying to get the sad Schwar to forget her sorrows for a moment as they hugged and smiled.

Source: YEN.com.gh