Tracey Boakye gifts fan Ghc 1000 on Streets to Start Business; Video Drops

Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye has gifted a strange woman who claims to be her fan Ghc1000 to start her own business

The East Legon landlady extended her generosity to the actress after the woman made her out in her car and walked up to her

The video has garnered a lot of views and generated a lot of conversations as fans share mixed reactions to her kind gesture

Popular Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Boakye is making her money do the bragging and her spending habits and generous acts validates the fact that is truly is a rich East Legon landlady.

Tracey, in a recent video making waves on social media is seen gifting a woman believed to be a fan a thousand Ghana cedi on the streets.

The strange woman earned Ghc1000 from Tracey Boakye after spotting her in her much popular Lexus car and expressing her admiration to her.

In the video, Tracy is spotted engaging the woman in a conversation with her car door opened on the streets as she seemed surprise the woman could identify her in her even through her tinted car windows.

The woman claimed to have smartly made her out by her car number plate which has 'TB' beginning the car number to mean Tracey Boakye.

Tracey being amazed by her fan enquired what she does for a living and after the woman opened up about her challenges and interests was gifted with a start up capital of Ghc1000 .

Social media Reactions

The video has garnered a lot of reactions on the Instagram page of popular blogger Gh Hyper after her shared it.

@francis.obuobi.79 said:

"God bless her so much"

@beck.ham837 also commented:

"Charley @tracey_boakye be genuine"

@mr_boamah_1

"Landlady nie"

