Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and his beautiful wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, were spotted having a good time as she celebrated her birthday

Stunning photos of Dr Louisa flooded our timelines and tabloids as she turned plus one yesterday , January 19, 2022

It has been over four years since Dancehall star Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, got married to his wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla

Multiple award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong, always make love look beautiful with the couple goals they serve as he marks his wife's birthday in style.

In celebration of her birthday, tons of photos of Dr. Louisa, as she is affectionately called on social media, have flooded timelines and tabloids.

The power couple were been spotted having a good time as he specially celebrated her birthday yesterday, January 19, 2022, at lunch date.

Dr Louisa and Stonebwoy.source:Instagram/@drlouisa

Source: Instagram

In a video making waves online, the Bhim Nation president was seen walking his beautiful wife to a lunch date as they both wore white outfits.

Dr Louisa was later seen showered with lavish gifts and a big birthday cake which she expressed happiness to as she danced and goofed behind the gifts.

Social media users react to video

@cherie.pamela commented:

"Such a beautiful and decent lady"

@abenamay23 also stated:

"If simplicity and beauty was a person"

@_cameelah_ asserted:

"The ending got me like “awwnnn, that was cute"

@trendycontentfeed commented:

"Calm birthday, not somebody faking her own surprise birthday party"

@beautiful_ahuofe said:

"When a woman finds herself with the right man she naturally glows"

@ianakris25 also commented:

"Very beautiful lady. God bless your new age. Happy birthday"

Source: YEN.com.gh