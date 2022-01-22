Musician Stephanie Benson has uploaded steamy Instagram photos showing her fashion credentials and slender figure

The One More singer released three snaps in a revealing leopard-themed outfit and large earrings

Celebrities, fans, and followers of the singer have shared their views under her latest post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Jazz/R&B singer Stephanie Benson has caused a stir with Instagram photos on January 21, showing her fashion credentials as she posed in a revealing outfit.

The UK-based Ghanaian singer uploaded the exciting photos flexing her confidence in her looks. Elsewhere on her account, she has given fans a similar closer look at her slender figure.

In the latest shots, Stephanie Benson sported a leopard-themed attire covering the upper part of her body and undergarments. The singer delivered three different snaps.

Stephanie Benson Causes Stir with Wild Bedroom and Fashion Photos; Fans Go Gaga. Photo credit: Stephanie Benson

Source: Instagram

The One More singer posed with grit as she struck a pose on the second side of the eye-popping frames. Stephanie Benson wore large earrings to enhance her appearance with makeup that blended with her complexion.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In her words, as she captioned the photos, the famous singer said:

''I’ve got too much Mischief going on in this little brain of mine,'' she said, asking fans, ''What are you up to tonight?''

The photos have caused wild excitement underneath her post on Instagram, with celebrities and several fans and followers sharing their views about her looks, fashion credentials, and choices.

Below are a few of the comments.

Musician Kwabena Kwabena, born George Kwabena Adu said:

''Baddest.''

Kristengirl commented:

''You are entering my eyes ❤️.''

Lizzyemmanuelles said:

''Goodness I'm obsessed.''

Badd_issh commented:

''Your facial muscle definition looks so good ❤️.''

Agyal_like_nana said:

''Why are u so gorgeous.''

See the fashion photos below:

Stephanie Benson Spotted on Her Powerful Three-wheeler

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Stephanie Benson erupted a stir when she hit the street on her powerful three-wheeler.

The mother of five is a collector of luxurious and exotic vehicles, but it appears the three-wheeled vehicle is one of her favourites.

Stephanie Benson, who is the sister of popular gospel musician Akosua Agyapong, is also known for her bold fashion choices and carefree lifestyle.

Kumawood Actress Gives Free Show

Meanwhile, actress and singer Maame, Yaa Konadu Jackson, has sent fans into wild excitement with a never-before-seen photo showing her nipples popping in a short wet blouse.

In a photo uploaded on her Instagram account on Sunday, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, popularly known in Ghana's entertainment sector as Yaa Jackson, appears in a bathroom.

The 21-year-old is seen in the photo sporting a short wet blouse, delighting fans with the intimate moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh