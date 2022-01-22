Nana Ama McBrown has released new stunning photos flexing her beauty with a broad smile

The movie A-lister and presenter uploaded the Instagram snaps on Saturday, January 22, saying ''and God made me on a Saturday''

The adorable frames have gained the reactions and comments of celebrities, fans, and followers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown has released traffic-stopping photos on Saturday, January 22, flexing her beauty with a glowing smile.

In the new shots uploaded on her Instagram account and seen by YEN.com.g, the television show host sported a cropped black top over a white skirt.

Her classy look consisted of long blonde hair extensions with a flawless face beat.

Nana Ama McBrown: Actress Shows Off Her Beauty in Latest Photos; Fans Scream Wow. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The famous entertainer released the stunning Instagram photos shot by Kays Photographs with a message reiterating her confidence in her looks.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Captioning the eye-catching frames, Nana Ama McBrown wrote:

''And God Made Me On a Saturday #Ama.''

The Instagram photos have amassed the reactions and comments of celebrity friends, fans, and followers. YEN.com.gh selected a few below:

Actress Selly Galley wrote: ''

''Hawtie ❤️.''

Cindychoco1 indicated that Nana Ama McBrown looked gorgeous.

''Gorgeous.''

Max Lee said:

''Queen forever, you look beautiful as always.''

Daniel Sam noted:

''Lovely look, mummy. Always on point. Maxin maame.''

Naomi Serwah added:

''Eeeish, you're killing as with beauty. Sweet 16.''

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nana Ama McBrown recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse into her Sunday relaxation at a hotel in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The celebrated entertainer and host of the United Showbiz uploaded a video on Instagram in which she says she needed a place out of Accra.

McBrown recently returned from Hamburg, Germany, where she went for surgery to correct a defect on one of her arms.

Nana Ama McBrown's Daughter Baby Maxin Says in Adorable Video

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mawu Mensah's daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, adorably known as Baby Maxin, has expressed self-love and confidence in her looks.

The little princess, who is growing into a beautiful girl, has an infectious smile similar to her mother, and she isn't camera shy as well.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baby Maxin is seen sitting by a man on a couch as he captured their moment of fun on camera.

The two-year-old initially attempted to hide her face from the camera but quickly owned her confidence.

Source: YEN.com.gh