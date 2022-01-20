Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, is arguably the most sought-after female musician in the country at the moment.

The one-time VGMA female artiste of the year has never looked back since bursting onto the music scene.

The Rufftown Records signee became popular following the demise of Ebony Reigns 3 years ago.

Wendy Shay: 7 photos of the songstress that prove she is the 'baddest' female singer in Ghana now (Photo credit: Instagram/Wenday Shay)

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay was seen as a direct replacement for her late label mate.

The German-trained nurse has released more than 10 hit songs and she continues dropping more songs.

Her energy on stage is top-notch and has won the hearts of many due to her sheer talent.

YEN.com.gh is celebrating Wendy Shay with 7 of her 'baddest' photos.

1. Wendy Shay showing why she is the best female act at the moment:

2. Posing like a terminator, no joking very serious as she displayed her matching outfit:

3. Proving why she is the hottest Ghanaian songstress at the moment with this picture:

4. Talent with a brain. Wendy Shay is not only holding the microphone, she is also good when it comes to books:

5. No wonder she is the most trended female singer in Ghana at the moment. Her photo says it all:

6. On the streets showing what she has got on. Wendy Shay knows how to dominate the headlines:

7. She will never disappoint. Wendy Shay showed off her level here. Check her outfit, too much swag.

