Dancehall act, Shatta Wale keeps showing off his new girlfriend on social media after revealing her online with lovey-dovey videos

The two seem to be letting their hair down together with Fella Makafui and Medikal on vacation as they share fun-filled videos online

Shatta Wale has been known over the years for putting the flaunting his love-life on social media as seen with his ex, Michy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Self-proclaimed dancehall king, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., known in entertainment circles as Shatta Wale, has flooded social media with vacation moments with his new girlfriend.

Shatta made a surprising revelation in an earlier post where he publicly showed the identity of his new significant half and shared kisses with her in a video making waves online.

The SM president and his new bae seem to be on vacation along with Fella Makafui and her husband Medikal as have been spotted in the viral videos of the new lovebirds.

Shatta Wale.source:Instagram/@shattawale

Source: Instagram

In a new set of videos making waves online, the freedom singer and his girlfriend have been seen sharing passion kisses and getting all cozy as they go riding on a jet ski.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

With Shatta taking the wheels, his beautiful bae is spotted happily sit behind him as they both wear their life-jackets along with the power couple; Fella and Medikal.

He shared the Snapchat stories of the fun moments which has generated lots of conversations and with a caption that read:

"Love is sweet oo, but when you and your partner have money it is sweeter"

Watch video here

Social Media Reactions

@sandy_cold_stores_ reacted:

"Michy is watching"

@michael_akwasi_agyare_balcazar commented:

"Can’t stop watching it"

@qweku_genesis also stated:

"Am happy for you guyz....)d) di3 33d3"

@juanchel_ wrote:

"Eeei pls remember Castro own oo careful wai"

Tiny fish and rotten pepper - Michy throws shade amid Shatta Wale's video with new girl

Former girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, known in entertainment circles as Michy, has dropped a cryptic message hours after a video of her ex trended online. Michy, took to her Snapchat page to indicate that she was craving for a local dish and that it was her current mood.

Her social media post came hours after her ex-lover and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., was seen in a lovey-dovey video with another lady.

Source: YEN.com.gh