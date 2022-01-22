Shatta Wale flaunts pretty new girlfriend on social media as he finds love again

Shatta Wale has surprised many people online after he was spotted with a young lady

The dancehall star and the lady displayed affection for each other publicly and he claimed he was in love

Shatta Wale has been out of love for a number of years after he broke up with Michy who he had been with for years

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., known in entertainment circles as Shatta Wale, has flaunted his new lover online.

In a new video that has since gone viral on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale and a fair-coloured lady were seen hugging each other.

The duo appeared to be dancing slowly at what looked like an outdoor space of a hotel when they locked lips in a kiss while smiling at each other.

Initially, the young lady appeared quite shy and was trying to keep her face from appearing on camera. She however got quite comfortable after a while and continued hugging the Taking Over hitmaker.

Shatta Wale made it quite clear that the lady was his new lover with the caption "She is mine" and went on to show her to the rest of the world.

The Kakai crooner went on to admit that he was madly in love with the lady and was proud to let the whole world see who he was with currently.

Shatta Wale decided to flaunt his new girlfriend for the first time during a getaway with his new bestie, Medikal, and his wife, Fella Makafui.

The power couple was made a cameo in Shatta Wale's video as they were spotted dancing together in the background.

Shatta's relationship history

Ever since he burst unto the music scene, Shatta Wale had been known to be dating Diamond Michelle Gbagbonah famed as Michy.

The duo had dated for many years and have a son together known as Majesty.

Some years ago, they decided to go their separate ways after an alleged misunderstanding which saw Michy leaving Shatta WAle's home with their son and never returned.

