Jackie Appiah storms Nigeria in photos; fans drool over her stunning beauty

Jackie Appiah has turned heads once again on social media with her recent photos in Nigeria she shared online

The actress was seen beaming with smiles as she posed in a building with some big names in the Nigerian movie industry

Jackie Appiah warmed many hearts when she showed massive respect to veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie in an earlier photo

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Jackie Appiah has dazzled many on social media after she posted photos of herself in Nigeria.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the actress was seen posing inside a beautiful building with some Nigerian actors including Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Uzee Usman.

She was captured wearing a brown coloured t-shirt over a pair of same colour trousers and complimented her outfit with a huge bag and Chanel slippers.

Photos of Jackie Appiah. Source: Instagram/jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

The pretty actress gave her fans more of her beautiful smile as she looked away while her photo was being taken.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After posting the photo, the actress captioned them:

"On the Set of Merry Go Wrong With the beautiful and handsome @nkechiblessingsunday @uzee_usman"

Jackie Appiah Kneels Before Pete Edochie As They Meet In Nigeria

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah recently met legendary Nigerian actor Pete Edochie. The two met on the set of a movie. It was all reverence for Jackie from the legend.

Jackie is currently in Nigeria as part of the cast for an upcoming movie titled Merry Go Wrong, which features Edochie, Destiny Etiko, Nkechi Blessing, among others.

In one of the videos from the set of the star-studded movie, Edochie is seen interacting with one of the actresses on set. He sat down on a couch after the quick chat.

Tracey Boakye shows love to Afia Schwar; 'bathes' her with dollars at dad's 1-week

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video showing off her wealth once again at the one-week observation of Afia Schwarzenegger's dad, Augustine Agyei.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen throwing dollar notes on Afia Schwar as she danced in the midst of some people.

Afia Schwar was put on the spot to dance her sorrows away at the solemn ceremony and was joined by many of her friends.

Actresses Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah also stormed the dancefloor to join their best friend and also console her.

Source: YEN.com.gh