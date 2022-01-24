Global site navigation

Latest photo of Kyeiwaa after getting married shows how pretty she has become
Latest photo of Kyeiwaa after getting married shows how pretty she has become

by  Daniel Quartey
  • Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa has been spotted in a new photo glowing like never before
  • The veteran actress was seen seated in the driving seat of a car all the way in the United States of America
  • Kyeiwaa got married to the love of her life in the early months of 2020 in an African tradition-themed ceremony

Veteran Ghanaian actress Rose Mensah famed as Kyeiwaa has been spotted in a new photo glowing like never before following her 2020 marriage.

The actress, in a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen beaming with smiles as she sat in the driver's seat of a car.

Kyeiwaa was seen wearing a white shirt over a pair of white trousers as she opened the door of the car to pose for a photo.

Latest photo of Kyeiwaa
Photo of Kyeiwaa. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom
Source: Original

After posting the photo, the actress captioned it:

"Greetings from United States of America"

Fans react to the photo

Many fans and followers of the actress who had not seen her in a while took to the comment section to react to the photo.

akosua_boye had this to say:

"We missed you ooo"

girlfeli wrote:

"you are looking sweet madam, God has really bless you"

modelakua__daterush had this to say:

"Mummy"

Source: YEN.com.gh

