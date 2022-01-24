Latest photo of Kyeiwaa after getting married shows how pretty she has become

Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa has been spotted in a new photo glowing like never before

The veteran actress was seen seated in the driving seat of a car all the way in the United States of America

Kyeiwaa got married to the love of her life in the early months of 2020 in an African tradition-themed ceremony

Veteran Ghanaian actress Rose Mensah famed as Kyeiwaa has been spotted in a new photo glowing like never before following her 2020 marriage.

The actress, in a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen beaming with smiles as she sat in the driver's seat of a car.

Kyeiwaa was seen wearing a white shirt over a pair of white trousers as she opened the door of the car to pose for a photo.

Photo of Kyeiwaa. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Original

After posting the photo, the actress captioned it:

"Greetings from United States of America"

Fans react to the photo

Many fans and followers of the actress who had not seen her in a while took to the comment section to react to the photo.

akosua_boye had this to say:

"We missed you ooo"

girlfeli wrote:

"you are looking sweet madam, God has really bless you"

modelakua__daterush had this to say:

"Mummy"

