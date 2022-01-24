Latest photo of Kyeiwaa after getting married shows how pretty she has become
- Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa has been spotted in a new photo glowing like never before
- The veteran actress was seen seated in the driving seat of a car all the way in the United States of America
- Kyeiwaa got married to the love of her life in the early months of 2020 in an African tradition-themed ceremony
Veteran Ghanaian actress Rose Mensah famed as Kyeiwaa has been spotted in a new photo glowing like never before following her 2020 marriage.
The actress, in a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen beaming with smiles as she sat in the driver's seat of a car.
Kyeiwaa was seen wearing a white shirt over a pair of white trousers as she opened the door of the car to pose for a photo.
After posting the photo, the actress captioned it:
"Greetings from United States of America"
Fans react to the photo
Many fans and followers of the actress who had not seen her in a while took to the comment section to react to the photo.
akosua_boye had this to say:
"We missed you ooo"
girlfeli wrote:
"you are looking sweet madam, God has really bless you"
modelakua__daterush had this to say:
"Mummy"
