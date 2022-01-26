Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a video spraying Afia Schwar with dollar notes

The Baby Mama actress was at the one-week observation held in honour of the popular media personality's dad

Afia Schwar lost her dad some days ago and took to social media to announce the sad occurrence she has since shared many memories with her dad online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video showing off her wealth once again at the one-week observation of Afia Schwarzenegger's dad, Augustine Agyei.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen throwing dollar notes on Afia Schwar as she danced in the midst of some people.

Afia Schwar was put on the spot to dance her sorrows away at the solemn ceremony and was joined by many of her friends.

Photos of Tracey Boakye. Source: Instagram/ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Actresses Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah also stormed the dancefloor to join their best friend and also console her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Tracey Boakye decided to pull out the cash and started spraying the dollar notes on Afia Schwarzenegger.

The video which was posted by popular Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku came with the caption:

"It is raining dollars on Afia Schwarzenegger from @tracey_boakye and @diamondappiah_bosslady at @queenafiaschwarzenegger late dad’s one week celebration"

Fans react to the video

Many fans took to the comment section to react to the massive show of love from Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah.

gentle_rasta_gh commented:

"Tears turn to joy when the $$ start raining"

kwaku_mensah_kend had this to say:

"One week too rain Dollar eeii Asem ni eeii derm pak de money Giv u paaaooo Das wy mzbel is making noise his own hv finish"

ama_yeboah_sarfo noted:

"Kurom ha asikafo) y3 p3 Tracy ne Despite eiiiii boi"

Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah visit Afia Schwar at home over dad's death

Actresses Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah have called on their bosom friend, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar to commiserate with her over her dad's passing.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen leaving her plush home in her Lexus with customized license plates.

Another excerpt of the video saw Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye commiserating with the family of Afia Schwarzenegger.

Source: YEN.com.gh