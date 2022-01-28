Afia Schwar had a big ceremony for her late father, Augustine Adjei, in honor of his one-week celebration in Accra

The one-week ceremony turned into a star studded event with the display of wealth as many popular personalities showed up in very powerful machines to the event

Among the stars whose cars we spotted were brands like Lexus, Land Cruiser, G-wagon, Porsche driven by very notable personalities

Self-proclaimed comedienne and social media sensation, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, widely famed as Afia Schwarzenegger observed a one-week rite ceremony for her late father, Augustine Adjei.

The ceremony was held at De Temple social center at Achimota in Accra on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, and witnessed the presence of many big personalities.

Present at the event was Hajia4real, Salma Mumin, Fada Dickson, Nana Agradaa, Selly Galley, Victoria Lebene, Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther to mention but a few.

One thing that struck the attention of many netizens and fans was the display of wealth and riches as some of the celebrities were spotted in very luxurious automobiles at the grounds of the ceremony.

YEN.com.gh brings you the full list of the celebs that turned up in powerful machines to the one-week funeral rite of the late father of Afia Schwar.

1. Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye

Ghanaian actresses, Diamond and Tracey made a big appearance with the Land cruiser and Lexus respectively. The duo showed class and gave off 'Miss Independent' vibes.

3.Nana Ama Mcbrown

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown explained why she is called empress with her expensive G-wagon to the event grounds.

4.Ohemaa Woyegye

Ghanaian radio big wig, Ohemaa Woyegye, also caused a stir with her classy and luxurious Land Cruiser at the one-week rite ceremony.

5.Fada Dickson

The media grandee himself, Fada Dickson, is already known to be a one of the successful business men in the showbiz space so his powerful Jeep-like machine did not come to many as a surprise.

6. Hajia 4real

The Fine Girl singer was also present. She turned up in her black Range Rover like the God's child she is.

