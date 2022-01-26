A one-week rite has been held in honour of the late father of comedienne Afia Schwar, Augustine Adjei

The one-week ceremony turned into a conglomeration of stars as many popular personalities graced the event to show love to Schwar

Among the stars who attended were Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, Fadda Dickson, Hajia4Real, Salma Mumin, and Empress Gifty

Comedienne and social media influencer Afia Schwarzenegger has held a one-week observance ceremony for her late father, Augustine Adjei.

The one-week rites were observed at De Temple social centre at Achimota in Accra on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Early videos from the ceremony which surfaced on social media showed a sad atmosphere with Schwar in tears. So emotional was she that her children had to console her at some point.

But it was not all tears throughout as Schwar got flashes of smiles during the ceremony. These were mostly the times when some of her celebrity friends arrived at the venue.

Among the many prominent people who brought smiles to Schwar by attending the one-week rites were Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, Abeiku Santana, Kwaku Manu, and KKD. Others included Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, Gifty Adorye, Nana Agradaa, Nigel Gaisie. Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, and many others were also present.

Below are some of the videos of the many stars who went to mourn with Schwar as sighted on Instagram.

1. Nana Ama McBrown:

The actress arrived at the venue in style. She rode in her latest Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

2. Fadda Dickson, Abeiku Sant:

The Despite Media MD arrived in his G-Wagon. He was in the company of Abeiku Santana and Roger Quartey.

3. Hajia4Real and Salma Mumin:

The socialite turned singer arrives with actress Salma Mumin.

4. Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah:

The actress comes in her customised Lexus. Her friend, Diamond Appiah, was in front of her.

5. Ohemaa Woyeje:

The Angel FM broadcaster is welcomed by Schwar's twins before being taken round to greet.

6. KKD:

KKD is in full traditional mourning regalia to support Schwar.

7. Big Akwes:

The Kumawood actor arrives with a big entourage.

8. Obaapa Christy:

The gospel singer delivers a calm performance at the ceremony.

9. Derek Boateng:

The former Getafe and Black Stars midfielder arrives with his wife, Aisha Boateng.

10. Empress Gifty Selly Galley:

Mrs Adorye also performs at the event with Selly Galley on the dancefloor.

11. Nana Yaa Brefo:

Angel FM's Nana Yaa Brefo supports Afia Schwar.

12. Mr Drew:

The Dw3 singer consoles Afia Schwar.

Afia Schwar's father passes

Afia Schwar's father passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. She announced the passing of her beloved father in a post on her social media pages.

Schwar's father had been battling an undisclosed sickness for a number of months leaving her going in and out of the hospital. He was 80 years old.

Schwar's announcement and sad reaction have stirred loads of condolence messages for the comedienne and her family.

Source: YEN.com.gh