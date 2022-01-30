Gifty Aunty, a veteran Ghanaian media personality, has received an unexpected birthday surprise from Stonebwoy

The dancehall artiste visited the home of Oheneyere and her husband to spend quality time with the family to mark Gifty's 51st birthday

The pictures have been making waves on social media since the moment they got shared by Oheneyere

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Oheneyere Gifty Aunty, a veteran Ghanaian media personality, celebrated her 51st birthday on January 2022, with many icons joining in to give her heartwarming wishes.

Famous Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, decided to take it a step further by making time to visit the home of Gifty Aunty and her husband for an amazing birthday surprise.

Although the photos have been shared by Oheneyere, an entire week after her birthday, it is still receiving massive attention on social media users who were thrilled to see the update.

Photos of Stonebwoy Giving Gifty Aunty Birthday Surprise at her home Photo credit: Kobbi Blaq

Source: Facebook

Reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section of the post by Oheneyere that contained several beautiful pictures and below were some interesting ones.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Esaaba Haizel; the APPLE of GOD's EYE Ministry commented:

Thanks to you Bhim, for making my senior smile. You just entered the home of a Mogan, so receive the Mfantsiman Spirit!

Ageorgia Lord Pastor Liljunior indicated:

The older the beauty, Auntie Gift, I tap into your blessings in Jesus name...Gid protect you to be a blessing to all

Ohenewaa Kakyire said:

Herrr those saying my mentor mama Gifty 'S dance was her tym training dance beautiful wati

See the post below

Stonebwoy surprising Bernard Avle

Previously, the famous Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, gave renowned astute journalist, Bernard Avle of Citi FM/TV, an exciting surprise visit on his 40th birthday.

In the video that was made public by Dromobi Kojo Koranteng with the Twitter handle, @ManuelKoranteng, Bernard Avle was seen calmly seated at his desk working.

All of a sudden, Stonebwoy stormed the office to greet and wish him a happy birthday which made the journalist spring out of his chair in excitement.

Source: YEN.com.gh