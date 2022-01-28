Mzbel Buries Father Hours After Announcing Death; Funeral Video Drops

Mzbel took to her social media platform to break the sad news about her father's demise which came as a shock to netizens

The Sweet 16 singer posted some pictures of her father and scored it with a very emotional caption as she eulogized him following his demise

A video of her dad's burial has surfaced online and got many fans wondering why her father was buried hours after his demise

Multiple award-winning musician and media personality, Mzbel, known in real life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has finally put her father to rest after breaking the news of the death of her father on social media.

The burial was done some hours shortly after she took to the internet to break the sad news, as seen in a new video she just shared which is making waves online.

The video has got many fans and social media users wondering why the burial was done less than 24 hours after he was reported dead with many sharing opinions on the possible reasons for the immediate burial.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, and shared by the artiste herself on IG, she is spotted with what looks like family members and close associates in black apparels with a funeral ambulance behind them.

"If we're all gonna Die someday... why does it hurt so bad when someone Dies? #RIPDad", she captioned.

Social media reactions

@rabiatudood pointed out :

"Your dad is Muslim Mum am soo glad"

@munamuna7594 commented:

"I love the the strength you have not easy, he who knows the best"

@berniceadona also stated:

"Kafra wate"

@fawzybrow commented:

"May Allah be pleased with him"

@eanassah stated:

"My condolences. Sending you positive vibes today"

Source: YEN.com.gh