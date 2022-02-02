Bukom Banku has sent a special birthday message to Ghanaian businessman Despite

The Ghanaian boxer was eulogising the Despite Group of Companies CEO on his 60th birthday

Despite is celebrating his birthday today, February 2, 2022, and the day is already packed with activities

Outspoken Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko famed as Bukom Banku has sent a special birthday message to his 'father' Dr Osei Kwame Despite on his 60th birthday.

Today, February 2, 2022, marks the birthday of the successful Ghanaian businessman and many well-wishes have come his way.

Among those wishing the Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Group of Companies was Bukom Banku who poured out his heart to the business mogul.

According to the boxer, Despite had done a lot for him and his family which made him (Banku) forever indebted to the businessman.

Bukom Banku added a prayer for Dr Osei Kwame Despite and asked God to bless him with long life and more wealth.

The birthday wish video was posted by Roger Quartey who captioned it:

"Bukom Banku celebrates Dr Osei Kwame Despite on his 60th Birthday. #idoitforgodandmankind"

Fans react to the video

Many lovers of Bukom Banku took to the comment section to react to the hilarious wish and also wished Despite well on his big day.

reginamalemina4 came in with the comment:

"God bless you Daddy and happy happy birthday...long life more wins"

fillaboyzdotcom wrote:

"Hahaha. Dr Osei Kwame Despite has done for Ghana what many may not have the courage to do! God bless him on his special birthday!"

eddylaz also had this to say:

"Bukom Banku you do all! Happy birthday father Despite!"

East Legon Executive Fitness club surprises Despite on his birthday

Some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club have surprised their club president, Dr Osei Kwame Despite on his birthday today, February 2, 2022.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of award-winning blogger Nkonkonsa, Despite was seen arriving at the airport with Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The duo was making their way into the arrival lounge when all of a sudden, members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club popped up to celebrate the business mogul.

