East Legon Executive Fitness club surprises Despite at the airport on his b'day

Members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club have made a massive statement on Despite's b'day

The friends and business associates of Despite met him at the airport with some jama to celeraye him

Osei Kwame Despite is 60 years old today, February 2, 2022, and he is on his way to celebrate the day in his hometown

Some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club have surprised their club president, Dr Osei Kwame Despite on his birthday today, February 2, 2022.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of award-winning blogger Nkonkonsa, Despite was seen arriving at the airport with Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The duo was making their way into the arrival lounge when all of a sudden, members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club popped up to celebrate the business mogul.

Amid singing and dancing, the businessmen and associates of Despite who were all wearing white shirts, welcomed him to the airport.

Despite was seen 'receiving' all fans' as he lifted his hands in the air and exchanged pleasantries with his friends and business partners.

The Chief Executive Officer of Despite Group of Companies turns 60 years today and reports have it that he would be celebrating his birthday in his hometown.

The businessman, together with his friends, are believed to be on their way to Wiamoase, Despite's hometown to spend the special day there.

