Dr Osei Kwame Despite is still in the celebratory mood as she marks his 60th birthday today, February 2, 2022.

The business mogul has had a packed day after he flew from Accra to Wiamoase in the Ashanti region to celebrate the day there.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Group of Companies was in his hometown where he gifted his two younger sisters with fully-furnished 5-bedroom house each.

Following the generous gift, the business mogul made a number of donations to residents of his hometown.

Despite is currently hosting some of his close friends, business partners, and family members to a dinner in Accra following his return from Wiamoase.

Many top personalities like Ibrahim Mahama, Kennedy Agyapong., Nana Cheddar, and others were spotted at the plush dinner at the plush mansion of the businessman.

Despite's 60th b'day: Kennedy Osei opens up dad's garage in photo as celebrates him

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei, has celebrated his father, Dr Osei Kwame Despite on the occasion of his dad's 60th birthday today, February 2, 2022.

In a photo he shared on his official Instagram page, Kennedy Osei put his dad's garage on display for all to see.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite was seen standing close to one of his vintage cars while dressed in a suit probably getting ready to go out.

