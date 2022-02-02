Kennedy Osei has taken to social media to celebrate his dad on his 6oth birthday

The son of the business magnate decided to open up his dad's garage filled with expensive cars to the public

Dr Osei Kwame Despite is 60 years old today, February 2, 2022, and is going to celebrate the day in his hometown

General Manager of Despite Media Kennedy Osei, has celebrated his father, Dr Osei Kwame Despite on the occasion of his dad's 60th birthday today, February 2, 2022.

In a photo he shared on his official Instagram page, Kennedy Osei put his dad's garage on display for all to see.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite was seen standing close to one of his vintage cars while dressed in a suit probably getting ready to go out.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Group of Companies was wearing a green suit as he posed by a blue sports car

After posting the photo, Kennedy Osei captioned it:

"Happy birthday papa".

The photo he posted however had the inscription: "60m never looked this young"

Celebs, friends and fans react to the post

Many people took to the comment section under the post to react to the birthday of Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

simply_kod had this to say:

"Happy birthday bro. Osei, you’re the coolest ever! Live long big brother"

award-winning music duo ghdopenation was also in the comments:

"Happy Birthday Daddy yo !! "

kuhaanews noted:

"Blessed EarthStrong My Lord.#Kuhaa blessings"

Businessman okfrimpong also wrote:

"Happy birthday to the Great Dr. Osei Kwame Despite. God on earth for many"

gifty.debrah commented:

"Happy 60th birthday to your ever youthful dad. He's truly blessed"

East Legon Executive Fitness club surprises Despite at the airport on his 60th b'day

In a relate development, some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club have surprised their club president, Dr Osei Kwame Despite on his birthday today, February 2, 2022.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of award-winning blogger Nkonkonsa, Despite was seen arriving at the airport with Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

The duo was making their way into the arrival lounge when all of a sudden, members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club popped up to celebrate the business mogul.

