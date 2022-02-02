Shatta Wale flaunts huge mansion and expensive cars in 10 'drip lord' photos

Shatta Wale has dazzled in a number of photos he posted on social media while flaunting his wealth

The dancehall star was seen showing off one of his houses which had many cars parked in it

Shatta Wale has touted himself as one of the richest entertainers in the country boasting of many landed properties

Multiple award-winning dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr popularly known as Shatta Wale, has flaunted his wealth on social media in his latest photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen posing in one of his mansions.

He used the photo opportunity to also showcase his expensive cars - a way of proving why he is some of the richest artistes in the country currently.

Photos of Shatta Wale. Source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale was seen wearing camo-themed attire for the photoshoot and complimented his outfit with s cap.

The Taking Over hitmaker struck different poses in his plush home as he showed off a face mask which he had on.

Shatta Wale took more of the photos while posing close to his recently customised car he took delivery of some months ago.

After posting the photos, Shatta Wale captioned them:

"Stubborn Academy Headmaster. PC:Nana Dope #DTB"

Celebs and fans react to the photos

Rapper amgmedikal was one of the first to hit the comment section:

"You are crazy"

sa.lly935 hailed the dancehall artiste:

"The king shatta wale"

2hype_pacito noted:

"Shatta is real"

assos_money showed Shatta Wale love al the way from Nigeria:

"A big fan of you all the way from Nigeria I love you Shatta"

nanaboakyeelshatta commented:

"Soja man"

