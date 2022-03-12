Actress and Instagram model Shugatiti has come under bashing on social media over her choice of dress to the funeral of Afia Schwar's father on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Schwar held a funeral celebration for her late father, Augustine Adjei, at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi with many stars in attendance.

Shugatiti, known in private life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong, was among those who joined Schwar in mourning.

Shugatiti's dress to the funeral of Afia Schwar's dad has received bashing Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Appearing at the funeral grounds, Shugatiti, who refers to Schwar as her godmother, was dressed in a black and white cloth.

It was a mini dress with a black lace material forming the part of the chest area. It looked relatively short.

Shuagiti arrive in the company of a number of girls and went about waving at the other mourners who were already seated.

Fans think Shugatiti's dress was inappropriate

While Shugatiti might have thought she was well-dressed and even feeling herself, social media users have expressed disappointment in her.

For those who are not happy with Shuagtiti, such a dress was not appropriate for the funeral of an elderly man as Schwar's father. Moreover, if she calls Schwar her mother, then the deceased is her grandfather and must be accorded decency.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh saw:

iamluwyy said:

"1 min biaaa you want to show flesh."

maris5638 said:

"This is so inappropriate."

lami_hipsy said:

"Couldn’t Shuga hv worn a long dress today eii."

ewura_kua said:

"@goldenb212__ her fabric is just half a yard ."

iamluwyy said:

"Coming to an elderly man's funeral like this, what is wrong with these girls?"

kwartemaalberta said:

"Na 3d3n no no, you are going to your grandpa funeral and ... Mteeew."

Wontumi brings joy to Afia Schwar

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi's presence at the funeral grounds brought some much-needed happiness to the face of Afia Schwar who had been left heartbroken.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Schwar broke down and wept uncontrollably as the burial ceremony started.

It took the efforts of Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah to console and calm her down before she could resume her seat.

Afia Schwar buys GHC10k cow for her father's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that Schwar left no expense spared as she went shopping for a cow to be used to prepare food at her dad's burial and funeral ceremony.

According to a blogger who was with Schwar at the Kumasi Abattoir, she spent GHC10,000 to buy a cow.

